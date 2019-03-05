Horizon Pharma -2.6% after DOJ demand over payments to PBMs

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) is off 2.6% in late trading after noting in a filing that it received a demand from the Justice Dept. related to payments.

The company today got a civil investigative demand over assertions that some payments to pharmacy benefit managers were potentially in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute.

Those requests concern Duexis, Vimovo and Pennsaid 2%.

"We intend to cooperate with the investigation," the company says, noting that while it thinks payments and programs are in compliance, it can't give assurance around the DOJ investigation or that it won't result in a material adverse effect on the business.