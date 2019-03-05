Delek US, Delek Logistics name Ginzburg as new CFO

Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) and Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) appoint Assi Ginzburg as their new CFO, effective immediately, succeeding Kevin Kremke, who will remain with the company as an Executive VP.

Ginzburg joined DK in 2004 and served as DK and DKL's CFO during 2013-17 before becoming DK's Executive VP for Strategic Planning in June 2017.

Kremke was CFO since June 2017 after serving as CFO of Ciner Resources during 2014-17 and VP of finance and strategic planning at Cheniere Energy during 2011-14.