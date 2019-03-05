Immutep +11% after new data from TACTI-mel trial

Australia's Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) is up 11.4% after hours in U.S. trading after it announced more mature data from an ongoing TACTI-mel Phase I clinical trial.

That trial is studying its lead product candidate, eftilagimod alpha, in unresectable or metastatic melanoma.

The company's presenting the data in about 15 minutes at the World Immunotherapy Congress in San Diego.

Efti has a very favorable safety profile in doses up to 30 mg administered subcutaneously, and the company notes combination with PD-1 antagonists is feasible without dose limiting toxicity or reaching MTD.

In results from Part B of the study (a six-patient cohort), all patients are high risk with 100% M1c status, 83% elevated LDH and 50% ECOG 1; and it's seen very deep responses, with one patient showing complete disappearance of the target lesions at three months. Treatment is ongoing (six-plus months) in four patients.