Ecopetrol to spend $500M on fracking over three years, CEO says

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) is looking to spend $500M in exploring unconventional deposits over the next three years, starting with pilot programs in Colombia's Magdalena Medio region, CEO Felipe Bayon tells Reuters.

The proposed $500M is part of $12B-$15B allocated by the company to investing during 2019-21, Bayon says, adding the pilot programs will include participation of nearby communities as well as regulators, authorities and unions.

Some local communities and many environmentalists in Colombia are opposed to fracking, and a commission last month issued non-binding recommendations regarding monitoring of pilot programs and the future use of fracking the country.

"We hope that we can demonstrate through the pilots that this can be done responsibly and safely and with the use of the highest worldwide standards," Bayon says.

Separately, EC says it signed an offshore exploration and production deal for a 988K-acre bloc in the Caribbean, in Colombia's first new oil and gas contract in more than four years.