House Democrats urge FCC to reject T-Mobile/Sprint deal

House Democrats have written the FCC in opposition to a prosed $26B merger between T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Sprint (NYSE:S).

The tie-up will "kill American jobs and drive down workers' salaries," the lawmakers write, and "the sole reason for this merger between T-Mobile and Sprint appears to be helping a handful of individuals get significantly wealthier."

Meanwhile, more reports are emerging about spending by T-Mobile at the Trump International Hotel in Washington since the company announced the proposed merger.

In a letter, the company says it spent $195,000 at Trump's hotel since last April, a sharp increase it says was matched by spending at other hotels in Washington in that time frame.

The total spent at the president's hotel amounted to about 14% of its $1.4M in hotel spending, around half of which was spent at Hilton hotels.