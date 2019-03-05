RBC: Buy the dip on Intelsat's 5G tumble

RBC Capital is sticking up for Intelsat (NYSE:I) on the stock's worst day since October 2017.

Shares fell 15.9% today, worsening a slide amid a weekend report that President Trump's reelection campaign favors a heavy government role in managing a nationwide 5G network.

But "ignore the noise and buy the dip," RBC's Wilton Fry writes, warning of a perfect storm of news affecting the shares (including the departure of Preston Padden from the C-Band Alliance). Even with a nationalized 5G network, that would mean "the infrastructure, i.e. radio access equipment" and a competitive downstream market would still be possible. (h/t Bloomberg)

He has an Outperform rating and a $57 price target, implying 221% upside from today's closing.