AeroVironment +10% after quarterly earnings beat, upsized guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) +10.3% after-hours following an easy FQ3 earnings beat with a 38% Y/Y revenue increase as well as improved FY 2019 EPS guidance.

AVAV says its funded backlog as of the end of Q3 was $132.5M compared to $113.3M as of the prior-year quarter.

Q3 gross margin rose 67% Y/Y to $30.4M from $18.3M in the year-ago quarter; as a percentage of revenue, gross margin increased to 40% from 33%, due to higher sales volume.

On Feb. 9, AVAV says it elected to purchase 632.8M yen (~$5.7M) of additional shares of HAPSMobile to increase its ownership in the joint venture to 10% from 5%.

For FY 2019, AVAV sees EPS of $1.60-$1.80, including a one-time $0.26 gain from a litigation settlement, vs. prior guidance of $1.30-$1.50 and $1.43 analyst consensus estimate, on revenues of $300M-$310M vs. $308.5M consensus.