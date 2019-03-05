GE’s lowered expectations for quick turnaround should be 'wake-up call'

GE tumbled 4.7% in today's trade after CEO Larry Culp said free cash flow will be negative this year for its industrial businesses, down from a positive $4.5B in 2018.

Culp's comments went well beyond his January warning that industrial free cash flow, which excludes GE Capital dividends and cash from asset sales, would weaken in 2019.

"It’s the first concrete disclosure we’ve gotten so far on 2019 guidance, and it’s a reminder of how the numbers will likely get yet worse for GE before they get better," Bloomberg's Brooke Sutherland writes, adding that "the prospect of negative industrial cash flow in 2019 should raise alarm bells about Culp’s pledge for substantial growth in 2020 and 2021."

The cash forecast shows "demand for GE’s [power] turbines is half what the company forecast two years ago, and this is likely to persist into 2020," says CFRA analyst Jim Corridore, who rates the stock a Buy.

"The risk of additional debt ratings downgrades has now increased," says Gordon Haskett's John Inch, who rates GE at Underperform.

"Given that Culp spelled out most of the 2019 cash-flow headwinds on the earnings call, I find it hard to believe that he didn’t know then that it would be negative," Sutherland continues, adding that she "understand[s] the reluctance to give bad news, but in holding back, GE has allowed investors’ expectations to get ahead of reality."