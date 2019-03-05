Dividend News

BlackRock declares monthly distribution on funds

|About: BlackRock New York Munic... (BNY)|By:, SA News Editor

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEMKT:BZM) - $0.0474.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund (NYSE:MIY) - $0.0520.

BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund (NYSE:MNE) - $0.0400.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MHN) - $0.0445.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) - $0.0425.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BSE) - $0.0405.

BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) - $0.0480.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) - $0.0445.

Payable Apr 01; for shareholders of record Mar 15; ex-div Mar 14.

