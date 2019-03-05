BlackRock declares monthly distribution on funds

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEMKT:BZM) - $0.0474.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund (NYSE:MIY) - $0.0520.
BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund (NYSE:MNE) - $0.0400.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MHN) - $0.0445.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) - $0.0425.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BSE) - $0.0405.
BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) - $0.0480.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) - $0.0445.
Payable Apr 01; for shareholders of record Mar 15; ex-div Mar 14.
