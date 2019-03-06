Biggest change to CDS market in years

Wall Street banks and hedge funds are closing in on a fix they hope will clean up an $8T portion of the CDS market that's gained a reputation for being one of the shadiest corners in finance.

After months of negotiations, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Apollo Global (NYSE:APO) and Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) have agreed to a plan that's intended to ensure defaults are tied to legitimate financial stress, not traders' derivatives bets, Bloomberg reports.

The International Swaps and Derivatives Association may propose the overhaul as soon as today.