Exact Sciences upsizes convertible notes offering to $650M

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) has upsized and priced its public offering of $600M 0.3750% convertible senior notes due 2027 to $650M.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional $97.5M notes.

The initial conversion rate will be 8.9554 shares of common stock per $1,000 Notes (~$111.6645/ share).

Concurrently with this offering, the Company expects to enter into agreements with certain holders of its 1.0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 to exchange an aggregate of ~$493.4M Notes.

The Company intends to use the remaining net proceeds for general corporate and working capital purposes.

Closing date is March 8.