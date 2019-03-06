U.S. futures dip, China rallies on stimulus

U.S. stock index futures are pointing to a lower open, with Dow futures down 48 points and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq slightly in the red.

Shares in Europe and Asia were mixed overnight, with only China seeing some significant gains, closing the session up 1.6% .

Beijing announced billions of dollars in stimulus measures on Tuesday, including tax cuts and infrastructure spending needed to reduce the risk of a sharper economic slowdown.

Oil is down 1.1% at $55.96/bbl, gold is 0.2% higher at $1287/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.71%.

