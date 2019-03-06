Aon: not pursuing Willis Towers Watson merger

Aon (NYSE:AON) says that while it had considered a possible merger with Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW), news of that consideration became public and Aon was forced to issue a statement due to Irish regulatory requirements.

Those regulations required Aon to make the disclosure at a very early stage in the consideration of a potential all-share business combination.

Today it confirms that it does not intend to pursue the combination.

WLTW gained 5.2% yesterday on the speculation, while AON shed 7.8%. Both are inactive in premarket trading.