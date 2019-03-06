BJ's Wholesale +1.4% after solid Q4 numbers

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) is on watch after delivering a solid Q4 performance.

Comparable club sales were up 2.8% during the quarter. Merchandise comparable sales were up 2.9%

Merchandise gross profit improved 10 bps in Q4 on continued progress in the category profitability improvement program. Operating income was 3.2% of sales vs. 2.9% a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $165M vs. $141M consensus and $158M a year ago.

Looking ahead, BJ's sees full-year revenue of $12.9M to $13.2M and EPS of $1.42 to $1.50 vs. $1.47 consensus. Adjusted EBITDA of $590M to $600M is anticipated.