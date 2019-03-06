Eagle Bulk Shipping +5% after revenue beat

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) is up 5.40% premarket after topping revenue estimates by a wide margin with its Q4 report.

TCE revenue was up 15% during the quarter to $52M on a time charter equivalent of $12,142.

The company'a adjusted EBITDA tally rose 37% in Q4 to $24M.

CEO update: "We continue to execute on our fleet renewal program with the objective to optimize and modernize the fleet, and during the first quarter of 2019, we have acquired a 2015-built Ultramax and sold two 18 year-old vessels. In addition, we executed a refinancing which has allowed us to continue to strengthen our balance sheet - generating roughly $65.0 million in incremental liquidity, while lowering our cost of debt and extending maturity."

