Bristol-Myers sends open letter to shareholders supporting rationale for Celgene merger

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) has sent an open letter to stockholders outlining the benefits of its planned acquisition of Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG). Key points:

Build an even stronger commercial presence in our key disease franchises, led by high performing commercial teams.

Launch exciting new medicines for patients, including six expected near-term opportunities.

Advance a significantly enhanced early-stage pipeline.

Integrate a broad range of discovery modalities that will further strengthen our pipeline.

More than $45B in free cash flow expected over the first three years after the deal closes.