Arlington Asset preferred stock offering prices for $30M proceeds

Arlington Asset Investment's (NYSE:AI) public offering of 1.2M shares preferred stock priced for gross proceeds of $30.0M.
Offering is expected to close March 12, 2019.
Details: 8.250% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate cumulative redeemable preferred stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share.
Fixed rate of 8.250% per year of the $25.00 liquidation preference to, but excluding, March 30, 2024, then dividends will accumulate and be payable at a percentage of the $25.00 liquidation preference equal to an annual floating rate of three-month LIBOR + 5.664% per year.
Previously: Arlington Asset starts capital raise (Feb. 19)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox