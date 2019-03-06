Top News | On the Move

Tusa: GE $6 PT is 'generous' given latest news

It's the latest morning edition on GE from JPMorgan's Stephen Tusa.

Following yesterday's presentation by CEO Larry Culp, the analyst said "he is no longer willing to engage in a debate where the bull case on shares is that Power is "not that bad." The stock can be valued on $1-plus in free cash flow, and General Electric Capital Services is "merely a zero."

Tusa believes his unchanged price target of $6 "looks generous" given the news and keeps a Neutral rating on GE.

GE -2.6% premarket

