Nio -16% after demand slowdown

Nio (NYSE:NIO) peels off 15.85% in premarket trading after warning of a "greater than anticipated" slowdown in electric SUV demand for the early part of 2019.

The company scrapped plans for a factory in Shanghai after posting a heavy loss in Q4. Concerns over the new EV subsidy policy in China also have Nio execs turning cautious.

On Wall Street, Bank of America Merrill Lynch drops Nio to an Underperform rating from Neutral due to the lowered shipments forecast from the EV automaker.

Nio is still up 40% YTD even after blowing off some steam.

