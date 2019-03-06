Alnylam's givosiran successful in late-stage AHP study

Results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, ENVISION, evaluating Alnylam Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:ALNY) givosiran in patients with acute hepatic porphyria (AHP) showed a treatment benefit.

The trial met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in the annualized rate of porphyria attacks versus placebo (p<0.00000001) and achieved statistically valid results for five of nine secondary endpoints.

The safety and tolerability profile was "encouraging."

The company expects to complete the rolling submission of its U.S. marketing application mid-year.

Givosiran (formerly ALN-AS1) is an RNAi therapeutic that targets an enzyme called aminolevulinic acid synthase 1 (ALAS1). It has Breakthrough Therapy status in the U.S. and PRIME status in Europe.