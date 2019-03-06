Initial Nevada JV talks with Barrick 'constructive,' Newmont exec says

Initial talks on a potential Nevada joint venture between Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) CEO Gary Goldberg and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) boss Mark Bristow were "constructive," NEM President and COO Tom Palmer told the Financial Times.

NEM's initial proposal for Barrick to have 55% of the Nevada JV and NEM 45% was a starting point for discussions, Palmer said.

Bristow had rejected NEM's proposal this week, saying it did not reflect the value of Barrick's assets in Nevada, but "by the end of the day I think there’s been a bit of reflection and appropriate consideration of what has been proposed," Palmer said.

Some analysts and investors believe the JV proposal is a tactic to divert Barrick's attention while NEM tries to push through its takeover of Goldcorp (NYSE:GG), but Palmer said it was a genuine proposal and the best way forward was the acquisition of Goldcorp and a JV with Barrick.