U.K.'s no-deal Brexit tariff plan not set for disclosure yet: FT

U.K. Trade Secretary Liam Fox says the government will only disclose its tariff plan for a no-deal Brexit if that becomes the most likely outcome, the Financial Times reports.

Recently cabinet ministers approved plans for slashing most tariffs for both EU and non-EU imports while still protecting such industries as ceramics, steel, and farming, according to the FT. The plan is designed to keep consumer prices from accelerating as it protects vulnerable sectors.

The U.K. currently doesn't pay tariffs to access EU markets, but exporters will face EU tariffs should Britain leave the bloc without a deal on March 29.

“The government will set out what it believes to be the correct tariffs if in fact we get to a no-deal scenario,” Fox said.

The British pound slips 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

