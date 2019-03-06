Abercrombie & Fitch +9% on sales momentum

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) rallies after its Q4 profit topped even the highest estimate turned in by analysts.

Comparable sales increased 3% vs. +1.4% consensus, led by a 6% comp for the Hollister business.

Gross margin was 59.1% of sales vs. 58.5% consensus and 58.4% a year ago. Operating margin was 12.8% of sales vs. 9.9% consensus.

The retailer ended the quarter with an inventory position of $438M (+3% Y/Y).

Looking ahead, A&F expects full-year revenue growth of 2% to 4% vs. +1.1% consensus. As many as 40 store closures are anticipated in the U.S.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch are up 8.72% premarket to $23.20, a trading level not seen since last August.

