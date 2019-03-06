Stellus Capital +1.1% after Q4 core NII beats

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) rises 1.1% in premarket trading after Q4 core net investment income of $6.7M, or 42 cents per share exceeds the average analyst estimate of 36 cents.

Q4 realized gains per share 1 cent; distributions per share of 34 cents.

Q4 net increase in net assets from operations were $2.4M, or 14 cents per share.

Q4 net asset value per share of $14.09 at Dec. 31, 2018 vs. $13.81 at 2017-end.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET; 877-260-1479 (domestic); passcode 4047508.

