Meet Group beats Q4, acquires Growlr

The Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) gains 1% pre-market after Q4 beats with upside guidance and the acquisition of Growlr.

The Q1 outlook has revenue from $47.5M to $48M (consensus: $47M) with adjusted EBITDA from $7 to $7.5M (consensus: $6.3M). FY guide has revenue from $210M to $215M (consensus: $201.1M) and adjusted EBITDA from $39 to $42 (consensus: $35.3M).

Acquisition: Meet announces acquiring Initech, the maker of same-sex social app Growlr. Meet paid $11.8M in cash and credit for Growlr with a $2M earnout payable over two years if certain revenue goals are met. Growlr has over 200K global DAUs and has expected pro forma revenue of $5.3M for 2019. Meet expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to adjusted EBITDA.

Earnings call is scheduled for 8:30 AM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.

Previously: Meet Group beats by $0.08, beats on revenue (March 6)