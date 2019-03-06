Vivint Solar -9% after swinging to sharp Q4 loss

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) -8.9% pre-market after reporting a larger than expected Q4 loss, based on limited analyst coverage, and a 5% Y/Y decline in revenues.

VSLR swung to an adjusted Q4 net loss of $12.9M (-$0.11/share) vs. a profit of $183.9M ($1.60/share) in the prior-year quarter.

VSLR says it installed 54 MW in Q4 at a cost per watt of $3.12 and expects installations of 43-45 MW in the current quarter at a cost per watt of $3.45-$3.52.

For FY 2019, VSLR expects 15% growth for MWs installed.