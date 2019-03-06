Sales drop at shrinking Chico's

Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) reports a 3.8% decline in comparable sales in Q4 on a lower transaction count and lower average sale amount. Total sales were down 10.7% as a decrease in selling square footage factored in.

Gross margin plunged to 30.2% of sales from 37.7% a year ago due to the clearing of Chico's brand seasonable merchandise, omnichannel expenses, deleveraging of occupancy costs and a 200 bps charge due to the retailer's retail fleet optimization plan.

Chico's expects to close approximately 100 Chico's, 90 White House Black Market and 60 Soma locations over the next three years, with the majority of the closings occurring in years two and three.

Shares of Chico's are down 0.50% in premarket trading to $6.00.

