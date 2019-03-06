Tesla's Shanghai plant seen finished in May

Tesla'a (NASDAQ:TSLA) manufacturing plant in Shanghai is expected to be completed in May, according to a government official.

Chen Mingbo, head of the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Information, made at the comment on the sidelines of the parliamentary meeting going on in Beijing, according to Reuters.

There is no indication from Tesla when Model 3s will actually be produced at the site.

In another China EV development of interest, Nio is down 17% after warning of a "greater than anticipated" slowdown in electric SUV demand for the early part of 2019.