Cheniere-Sinopec LNG deal may total 2M mt/year, cover 20 years - Reuters

Sinopec (NYSE:SNP) plans to sign a 20-year liquefied natural gas supply agreement with Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) once China and the U.S. end their trade dispute, Reuters reports, adding details to previous reports of a potential contract between the two companies.

SNP intends to buy ~2M mt/year of LNG from Cheniere starting 2023, according to the report; based on the delivered cost of U.S.-sourced supplies into east China in January at $8.30/MMBtu given by Chinese customs, the 20-year deal would total ~$16B.

Cheniere reportedly reached a consensus with the Chinese group in late 2018 on commercial terms after months of negotiations, but the signing of the deal was held back by the ongoing trade friction between the U.S. and China.