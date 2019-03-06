Thor -11% after dealer rationalization hits hard

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) is down 10.50% after soft FQ2 results and warning that dealers continue to reduce inventory levels.

During FQ2, sales fell 36% for the Towable segment, 34% for the motorized segment and 35% overall. Gross margin plunged to 11.0% of sales from 13.7% of sales a year ago off the sales deleverage.

CEO update: "As dealers continue to rationalize inventory levels following the unusually high seasonal order and wholesale delivery patterns in the first nine months of fiscal 2018, the company has taken steps to adjust its production levels accordingly. A number of Thor's production facilities have reduced their production unit rates, while others have shifted to four-day production weeks."

Thor trades at a two-month low following the earnings report.

Previously: Thor misses by $0.37, misses on revenue (March 6)