Graseck boosts Discover Financial bull case

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck recommends buying Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) before April when credit quality starts to improve each year.
Boosts price target to Street-high $91 from $89.
Boosts 2020 EPS estimates by 2%.
Sees DFS outperforming peers into the spring as credit trends have improved Y/Y for the last five quarters; sees another difficult month for M/M credit comps.
Sees more room for improving credit trends as AI and data analytics tools help underwriting and consumer incomes rise faster than debt payments.
