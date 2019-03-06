Graseck boosts Discover Financial bull case

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck recommends buying Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) before April when credit quality starts to improve each year.

Boosts price target to Street-high $91 from $89.

Boosts 2020 EPS estimates by 2%.

Sees DFS outperforming peers into the spring as credit trends have improved Y/Y for the last five quarters; sees another difficult month for M/M credit comps.

Sees more room for improving credit trends as AI and data analytics tools help underwriting and consumer incomes rise faster than debt payments.

