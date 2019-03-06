RV sector on watch after Thor warning

The RV sector is on watch after quarterly earnings from Thor Industries arrived in weak. Thor management also warned on dealer rationalization issues that it expects to impact demand for the rest of its fiscal year (Thor just reported FQ2).

In reaction to the soft RV print, Winnebago (NYSE:WGO) is 5.21% lower premarket and Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) is down 3.50% . Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) is off 0.85% . LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) and Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) could follow their peers in a downward direction when they open for trading.

