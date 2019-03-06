Snap settled with fired female employees - WSJ

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) paid settlements to at least three female employees last year after layoffs employees said disproportionately targeted women, according to WSJ sources.

All six employees cut from the growth and design teams, which work closely with CEO Evan Spiegel, were women. And the layoffs followed an internal email from a female engineer alleging a sexist culture at the company, which Spiegel later called a "wake-up call."

When some affected employees wrote letters asking why so many high-profile team layoffs were women, Snap reportedly paid at least three in extra shares and cash in addition to the normal severance package.

A Snap spokesperson says roughly 70% of the 218 layoffs were men and that by the company's broader definition of the growth and design teams, there were nine layoffs including three men.