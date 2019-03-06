Union Gaming pulls back on Monarch Casino & Resort

Union Gaming analyst John DeCree says the profit miss by Monarch CAsino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was largely attributable to construction disruption in Black Hawk and elevated labor expenses related to the imminent opening of the hotel and casino expansion. DeCree expects expenses to normalize and is "confident" on Monarch's underlying business trends.

DeCree lowers MCRI to a Hold rating from Buy on a call tied to valuation and keeps a price target of $49. "Our current price target only implies about 10% upside; however, we see very little downside given MCRI's lean balance sheet and top competitive position in two attractive markets (Reno and Black Hawk)," he writes.

MCRI is up 15% YTD.

