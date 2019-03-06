Bio-Path up 54% premarket on positive prexigebersen data

Nano cap Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) is up 54% premarket on increased volume in response to updated data from an open-label Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating prexigebersen (BP1001) plus low-dose cytarabine (LDAC) compared LDAC alone in newly diagnosed patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

The response rate improved to 65% (n=11/17) from 47% reported almost a year ago, including five complete responders. Six patients experienced stable cancer implying a disease control rate of 100% (n=17/17). The company says these data are impressive since the treatment group included a majority of secondary AML patients who typically do not respond well.

A second cohort has been added evaluating the combination of prexigebersen and decitabine in the same population of patients.

Prexigebersen [Liposomal Grb-2 (Growth factor Receptor Bound protein-2)] suppresses the expression of Grb-2, an adaptor protein that links tyrosine kinases with their downstream signaling molecules. Tyrosine kinases function as "on" "off" switches in many cellular functions so interrupting their signaling may have an inhibitory effect on rapidly-growing cancer cells.