Limits on Wall Street pay added to regulators' to-do list: WSJ

Banking regulators are starting to talk about reviving a proposal that would require big banks to defer some executive compensation and claw back more of their bonuses at firms that incur big losses, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Some bank executives are open to the idea on the basis that new rules written under the Trump administration are likely to be more favorable than if a Democrat wins the 2020 presidential election.

The rules are required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank regulation; regulators proposed rules twice under the Obama administration, but weren't completed partly due to industry opposition.

The talks, now in early stages, involve officials from at least the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and the Federal Reserve.

