Vertex's VX-445 triple combo successful in two late-stage CF studies

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) announces positive outcomes from two Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating the combination of next-generation corrector VX-445, tezacaftor and ivacaftor in cystic fibrosis (CF) patients.

In the trial with CF patients with one F508del mutation and one minimal function mutation, treatment with the triple combo produced a mean absolute improvement in lung function of 13.8% (measured by ppFEV1) at week 4 compared to placebo (p<0.0001).

In the trial with CF patients with two F508del mutations, ppFEV1 improved 10.0% at week 4 compared to control (p<0.0001).

The company says the results are similar to the triple combination of VX-659, tezacaftor and ivacaftor that were reported in Q4 2018 with a similar safety profile. It will assess 24-week data, expected next quarter, before selecting the best regimen for global marketing applications. It expects to file its application in the U.S. in Q3 followed by Europe in Q4.

CF is caused by mutations in the CFTR gene which prevents the CFTR protein from being made correctly, leading to an imbalance of salt and fluids inside and outside of cells. A corrector molecule helps the CFTR protein form the right shape so that it is able to move to the cell surface allowing chloride to pass out of the cell, reducing CF symptoms.