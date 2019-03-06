Junk bonds' returns suffer as supply rises

U.S. junk bonds' returns turned negative across the risk spectrum yesterday for the first time in almost four weeks.

CCCs fell in three straight sessions--the first time since January.

Returns suffered as supply swells--Power Solutions seeks to sell a $4.7B three-part notes offering to fund its acquisition of Johnson Controls' battery business.

Junk bonds ended a 15-day rally and spreads widened the most in four weeks across ratings.

U.S. high-yield fund outflow estimated at $1.3B by Monday close: JPMorgan cites Lipper; funds net inflows YTD are more than $10B.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

