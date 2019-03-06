Logitech +3% on FY20 outlook

Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) gains 2.8% pre-market reaffirms its FY19 outlook of 9% to 11% sales growth in constant currency and $340M to $345M in operating income.

The company announces a FY20 outlook of mid to high single-digit sales growth with $375M to $385M in operating income, an increase of 10% to 12% from the midpoint of the 2019 profitability outlook.

Raised long-term goals: Sales growth stays in the high single digits but the gross margin target raises to 36% to 40% (from 35% to 37%) and the operating margin target is now 11% to 14% (was 10% to 12%).

Logitech's analyst and investor day will be today at 10 AM ET with a webcast here.