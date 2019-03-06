Anadarko to maintain Mozambique FID timeline amid improved security

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) says it will stick to its plan to decide on a $20B gas development in Mozambique by the end of June, after the government provided additional security following attacks last month near the project site.

The Feb. 21 raid, in which an APC contractor was beheaded, was one of multiple attacks in the area that day, and further incidents could threaten the company's plans to build an onshore LNG processing facility in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province, where the government has been battling terrorists since 2017.

"The government is providing additional security resources in the area," APC says. "Given this response and other ongoing security measures, we expect to continue moving the project toward FID according to our current schedule."