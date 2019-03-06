NIO, GE and WLTW among premarket losers

NIO (NYSE:NIO) -20% on Q4 earnings.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) -12%.
Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) -11% on Q4 earnings.
The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) -11%.
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) -10% on Q4 earnings.
Cool Holdings (NASDAQ:AWSM) -9%.
Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) -8% on Q4 earnings.
Document Security Systems (NYSEMKT:DSS) -8% on signing a distributor agreement with Advanced Cyber Security.
General Electric (NYSE:GE) -7% after announcing negative cash flow expectations in 2019.
JMU (NASDAQ:JMU) -8%.
Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) -6% on Q2 earnings.
United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) -6% on Q2 earnings.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) -5% after announcing top line results from ENVISION phase 3 study of Givosiran.
China Internet Nationwide Financial Services (NASDAQ:CIFS) -5%.
Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) -5% after merger with Aon called off.
