NIO, GE and WLTW among premarket losers

NIO (NYSE:NIO-20% on Q4 earnings.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) -12%.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT-11% on Q4 earnings.

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) -11%.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX-10% on Q4 earnings.

Cool Holdings (NASDAQ:AWSM) -9%.

Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS-8% on Q4 earnings.

Document Security Systems (NYSEMKT:DSS) -8% on signing a distributor agreement with Advanced Cyber Security.

General Electric (NYSE:GE-7% after announcing negative cash flow expectations in 2019.

JMU (NASDAQ:JMU) -8%.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO-6% on Q2 earnings.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI-6% on Q2 earnings.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY-5% after announcing top line results from ENVISION phase 3 study of Givosiran.

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services (NASDAQ:CIFS) -5%.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW-5% after merger with Aon called off.

