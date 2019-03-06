AngloGold sells non-core Colombian exploration assets

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) says it is selling its stake in Northern Colombia Holdings to Royal Road Minerals (OTC:RRDMF), preferring to focus on other local exploration projects with longer shelf life and the ability to deliver higher returns.

Royal Road agrees to pay AU ~$4.6M in cash with further payments totaling $35M if certain milestones are reached.

AU says the sale includes mining concession agreements covering 36K hectares and the rights to acquire further licenses, and represents ~70% by area of its Colombian exploration titles outside of the key Quebradona and Gramalote projects.