Veeco -6% as Stifel moves to Hold

Stifel downgrades Veeco Systems (NASDAQ:VECO) from Buy to Hold with a $12 price target.

Last month, Veeco reported Q4 results with a revenue beat and mixed Q1 guidance that put revenue in-line with estimates but EPS below consensus.

Veeco shares are down 6.3% to $11.39.

Update with more information from the analyst note:

Analyst Patrick Ho: "The company is in the middle of a transformation and at least in the near-term, we do not believe there are any ‘new’ catalysts that would lead us to increase estimates or raise our target price."