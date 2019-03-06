Highlights from Union Pacific's conference talk

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) is presenting today at the JPMorgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference.

Management has updated on the company's pull-forward tariff strategy with ocean cargo and rationalization efforts at railyards in Kansas City and Salt Lake City.

CEO Lance Fritz stated that 1.5K locomotives have been removed from the system since August.

So far in Q1 through March 4, Union Pacific's total volume is down 1%. Industrial (+5%) and premium (+6%) volume gains have been offset by drops in energy (-8%) and agricultural (-6%).

