Stocks open little changed, continuing to struggle for direction

Stocks are off to another flat start, as the market seems to be waiting on some justification to make a convincing move; Dow flat, S&P and Nasdaq both -0.1% .

European bourses are a bit higher, with U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC both +0.3% and Germany's DAX +0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.6% but China's Shanghai Composite +1.6% as the latest stimulus measures boost confidence.

In U.S. economic news, the trade deficit for December widened to a 10-year high $59.8B from a downwardly revised $50.3B in November.

Among the S&P 500 sectors, energy ( -0.9% ) and health care ( -0.4% ) drag on the broader market, while materials ( +0.7% ) and consumer discretionary ( +0.4% ) are relative outperformers.

GE -5.4% after J.P. Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa said the stock is overvalued given the hurdles it faces over the next two years.

U.S. Treasury prices edge higher, sending both the two-year and 10-year yields down a basis point to a respective 2.54% and 2.71%; the U.S. Dollar Index is flat at 96.84.