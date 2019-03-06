Stocks open little changed, continuing to struggle for direction

Stocks are off to another flat start, as the market seems to be waiting on some justification to make a convincing move; Dow flat, S&P and Nasdaq both -0.1%.
European bourses are a bit higher, with U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC both +0.3% and Germany's DAX +0.2%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.6% but China's Shanghai Composite +1.6% as the latest stimulus measures boost confidence.
In U.S. economic news, the trade deficit for December widened to a 10-year high $59.8B from a downwardly revised $50.3B in November.
Among the S&P 500 sectors, energy (-0.9%) and health care (-0.4%) drag on the broader market, while materials (+0.7%) and consumer discretionary (+0.4%) are relative outperformers.
GE -5.4% after J.P. Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa said the stock is overvalued given the hurdles it faces over the next two years.
U.S. Treasury prices edge higher, sending both the two-year and 10-year yields down a basis point to a respective 2.54% and 2.71%; the U.S. Dollar Index is flat at 96.84.
WTI crude oil -0.7% to $56.17/bbl.
