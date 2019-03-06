Fitbit rolls out four new wearables

Fitbit (FIT +1.6% ) has launched four new wearable products, including a new lower-end smartwatch and a new wearable for children.

The Versa Lite Edition builds on the Versa family as an "everyday smartwatch" with most of that product family's core features, priced at $159.95.

The company's Inspire and Inspire HR are new slim trackers like the Charge 3, but also at a lower price point: $69.95 and $99.95 respectively, with the Inspire HR marking the company's most affordable heart-rate tracker.

And the Ace 2 ($69.95) is aimed at children age 6 and up, with a protective screen bumper and swimproof design along with other features to appeal to children.

Fitbit also says its app is soon to receive a "major redesign" with new features including a "Fitbit Focus" section for the dashboard bringing relevent information forward for users.

The company's expanding a partnership with Solera Health to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes, which will make the Inspire and Inspire HR available to Solera's Diabetes Prevention Program participants.