Oppenheimer stays on the sidelines with Urban Outfitters

Oppenheimer sticks with a Perform rating on Urban Outfitters (URBN +2% ) after taking in the company's Q4 earnings report.

"We are optimistic that an onset of spring weather in coming weeks and tweaks to certain product offerings could bolster sales trends, but believe it better to stay on the sidelines, until clearer evidence of a shift in top-line momentum at the chain emerges," updates the firm.

Oppenheimer expects valuation to support URBN shares, even as fundamentals falter somewhat in the quarter ahead.