Tandem down 4% on CGM software bug

Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM -3.8% ) says it will use its Tandem Device Updater, a remote software update tool, to fix a glitch in its Control-IQ technology software identified in the ongoing DCLP3 phase of the International Diabetes Closed Loop (IDCL) clinical trial.

The problem pertains to how the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ manages continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) data under specific conditions which could alter the device's prediction of future blood sugar values and automated insulin delivery (the wrong dose of insulin could be delivered which could lead to hypoglycemia).

The company says bugs like this are rare, adding that it has not received any reports of adverse events related to the problem.