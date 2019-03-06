CPI Card -2.1% on worse-than-expected Q4 loss

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) sinks 2.1% after Q4 adjusted loss per share from continuing operations of 48 cents came in worse than the average analyst estimate for a 9-cent loss.

Compares with a loss of 2 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 adjusted net loss of $5.39M increased from a loss of $213K a year earlier.

The top line fared better with Q4 net sales rising 19% Y/Y to $68.5M from $57.5M.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA rose 53% to $5.1M from $3.3M a year earlier.

Free cash flow of $1.4M for the year; at Dec. 31, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $20.3M and a $40M revolving credit facility with $20M available for borrowing.

"We continue to believe we have adequate cash and liquidity to support our business plans," says CFO John Lowe.

Previously: CPI Card Group misses by $0.39, beats on revenue (March 6)