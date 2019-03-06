Gulfport Energy investor Firefly to avoid proxy fight for now

Gulfport Energy (GPOR -3.2% ) receives a letter from 8.1% shareholder Firefly Value Partners, which says it is "encouraged" by the company's 2019 capital plan, which "effectively adopted the share repurchase plan that we recommended."

Firefly says GPOR still must do more to "regain investor trust" and believes "the addition of meaningful stockholder representation to the board is the best way to ensure alignment between the board and stockholders," but it does not favor a "distracting proxy fight to accomplish that end" for now, instead recommending urgent execution of capital and operational plans and share buybacks.

The investor says GPOR also must set short-term and long-term executive compensation incentives that are "more closely aligned with the best interests of all stockholders," and abstain from equity issuances; otherwise, Firefly says the board's composition would need to change.